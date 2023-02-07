Arsenal News Arsenal Transfer News

Journalist claims that Jorginho was a better buy for Arsenal than Caicedo

Mikel Arteta was eager to sign Moises Caicedo for his midfield this winter. Many Arsenal fans believed the Ecuadorian was the man for their midfield. However, for reasons best known to Brighton, the deal fell through, and Arsenal went on to sign Jorginho. Some Gunners are still sceptical of the former blue, but Paul Brown believes he would thrive at the Emirates. According to Brown, Arsenal’s move for Jorginho will have a greater impact on their title challenge than Caicedo’s deal.

“I know that Arsenal fans are annoyed that they didn’t manage to get Caicedo, and Jorginho feels like a sort of second-rate bargain buy in comparison to him, but it’s just not the case at all. I genuinely think there would have been a place for both of them at Arsenal,” said Brown on Give Me Sport.

“Caicedo’s a very different kind of player; he looks like a sexier name because there was more money involved, but that’s because of his age because you pay for potential, and he’s on a longer contract. If you’re assigning one of those players to make a difference to Arsenal this season to get them over the line and win a title, it’s Jorginho, not Caicedo.”

Jorginho may not have shone on his Arsenal debut, but he was coming from a struggling team. He’ll improve game by game.

Finally, if Thomas Partey is injured, he now has a capable replacement in Jorginho.

Sam P

Posted by

Tags Jorginho Paul Brown

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. Paul Brown? Who is he? He is plainly NOT the sharpest tool in the box. Thats for sure!

    A player we were keen to pay around £70 mill for is, supposedly, more use than a 31 year old, slowing down ex Chelsea player, not loved by their own fans?

    Not an endorsement that gives me much confidence in the mysterious Paul Browns intellect!

    Reply

