Journalist claims Timber could become Arsenal’s best signing this summer

While Jurrien Timber may not be as well-known to Arsenal fans compared to the likes of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz, the Gunners’ pursuit of the Dutch defender suggests they see his potential and value.

Timber has showcased his abilities during his time at Ajax, both in domestic competitions and in European competitions.

Moving to a new league always carries a certain level of risk, as players need to adapt to the demands and style of play. However, journalist Graeme Bailey holds a different perspective and believes that Timber has the potential to outperform Arsenal’s other two signings.

While opinions may differ, it highlights the optimism and belief that Arsenal has in Timber’s abilities and the impact he can make at the club.

Bailey said on the Talking Transfers podcast:

“Jurrien Timber is done. Agreed. 47 million Euros is the total package. The deal is worth £120k-a-week, we understand, roughly. So it’s not a big deal in Premier League terms.

“Fantastic piece of business, Timber. Timber, out of the three [Rice and Havertz]. He could end up being the best of the three. Easily. In terms of value for money he is already way ahead of the other two. I love Timber. I think he’s great. I think he’s one Liverpool and United will massively regret not doing.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Every player we have spent our money on is expected to do well when the next campaign starts and the club will now look to prepare for pre-season.

These signings need time and our support as they come into a new environment, this will help them flourish.

