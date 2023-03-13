Journalist compares Trossard to former Arsenal great

Leandro Trossard has been in superb form since he moved to Arsenal in the last transfer window.

The Belgian has been one of England’s finest attackers over the years since his time at Brighton.

He was not Arsenal’s first choice, with the Gunners only turning to him after failing to land Mykhailo Mudryk, who chose to move to Chelsea.

Trossard made three assists in Arsenal’s game against Fulham yesterday, setting a record with that performance.

Sami Mokbel of Mailonline has now compared the attacker to former Arsenal star Santi Cazorla.

He writes in his column:

“Six direct goal contributions in five starts since arriving from Brighton in January is the definition of hitting the ground running.

“He became the first player in Premier League history to provide three assists before half-time in an away game on Sunday, setting up goals for Gabriel, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard as the Gunners cantered home to a 3-0 victory at Fulham.

“His match-winning contribution saw Trossard become the first player since Santi Cazorla in the 2012-13 season to have recorded a hat-trick of goals and hat-trick of assists in a single Premier League campaign after his three goals against Liverpool when playing for Brighton in October.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Trossard was sensational in the game against Fulham and we need him to continue to deliver such terrific performances now.

The Belgian has adapted well to the team and seems to be the ideal fit for our system and this means we can expect more top-level performances from him before the season ends.

