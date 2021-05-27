Journalist completely dismisses Arsenal transfer chances in rude swipe

Rude Italian journalist Tancredi Palmer has completely dismissed Arsenal’s hopes of signing Inter Milan’s Achraf Hakimi.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with the attacking full-back in recent transfer windows, and with Hector Bellerin stronly believed to be on the way out of North London, a new right-back is likely amongst our priorities this term.

Like the world we live in now, Twitter has become an integral way of fans seeking out the latest news, with many ‘In The Know’ journalists spreading their biggest breaking news with the service, and one eager fan took the opportunity to ask if our side was amongst those chasing Hakimi.

Palmer rudely responded however, claiming that Arsenal were not worthy of being mentioned alongside the likes of Inter Milan, Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain.

Sorry mate. Why on earth Hakimi that could stay at Inter, or could move to PSG or Bayern, would be bothered to know if Arsenal are in? Pardon my rudeness https://t.co/KId49SOwzO — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) May 27, 2021

The Gooner moved to respond by claiming that our club is bigger than PSG, highlighting our capture of Partey as proof.

Because Arsenal are still bigger than PSG, even without Europe next season.. And the same could've been said about Partey laste season 🤷‍♂️ — Anis 🇵🇸 (@anisgooner) May 27, 2021

I’d love to stick up for my fellow Gunner here, but that final comment is a bit of an overstep, as let’s be real, we don’t have the financial power or even the pull of the Champions League to offer at present, let alone trying to use Partey’s signing as if PSG haven’t landed Neymar and Kylian Mbappe already.

Would Hakimi really turn his nose up at Arsenal FC though?

Patrick