Journalist confirms another Arsenal star will sign a new deal soon

One announcement Arsenal fans are eager to hear about is that Bukayo Saka has signed a new deal.

The attacker has been a key player for the club and continues to deliver top performances for the Gunners this term.

Arsenal could end the campaign with the Premier League crown and he has arguably made the most impact for them in the competition.

This has made fans eager for the club to tie him to a new deal as soon as possible.

At the start of the season, Saka, William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli were three stars who needed a new deal at the Emirates.

The Brazilian has put pen to paper, but the club is still negotiating with the other two.

The Independent’s Miguel Delaney has now revealed Saka’s new contract is imminent.

He wrote in his latest Reading the Game newsletter:

“As with almost everything at the moment, things are happier across north London. Bukayo Saka’s rise from a player of immense potential to an important difference-maker has seen half of Europe look at him – including Manchester City – but it is understood that initial talks about a new contract at Arsenal are progressing very well. The England international shouldn’t be too far off an announcement,”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is a player that we cannot lose; we all want him to be a one-club man on his current form.

The Hale End Academy graduate is making history with his home team and we are proud he is doing well on our books now.

