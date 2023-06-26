Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Journalist confirms Arsenal still keen on another Man City player

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Arsenal is still interested in signing Joao Cancelo during this transfer window, potentially making him the latest player from Manchester City to join the Gunners.

In recent times, Mikel Arteta’s side has successfully recruited unwanted players from Manchester City, and these acquisitions have had an immediate impact at the Emirates Stadium.

Cancelo, who is currently not in Pep Guardiola’s plans, spent the latter half of the previous season on loan at Bayern Munich. Despite his return, it appears that his prospects for playing time have not significantly improved, leading to the likelihood of his departure from Manchester City once again.

Galetti suggests that a move to Arsenal is feasible, and the Gunners are expected to approach Cancelo following the completion of the Declan Rice signing.

He tells Give Me Sport:

“Arsenal are certainly one of the teams interested in him, it’s confirmed. But at the moment, the Gunners are fully focused on the deal of Declan Rice, and only after having managed the midfielder issue will they eventually focus on the Portuguese player.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Cancelo is a fine full-back with experience at top clubs like Juventus and Bayern, so he will make our team much stronger than it is now.

The Portugal star is a player we can expect to thrive at the Emirates and the club should make that move if they consider him good enough for their system.

Sick of transfer news ??? Check out the Dublin Arsenal Supporters 22/23 ARSENAL SEASON REVIEW WITH SPECIAL GUEST – THE BBC’S CONOR MC NAMARA

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal in a three-horse race for French midfielder
Pundit urges relegated star to choose Arsenal over Premier League rivals
Man City needs assurances before attempting to hijack Declan Rice transfer
Posted by

Tags Joao Cancelo Rudy Galetti

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs