Journalist confirms Arsenal still keen on another Man City player

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Arsenal is still interested in signing Joao Cancelo during this transfer window, potentially making him the latest player from Manchester City to join the Gunners.

In recent times, Mikel Arteta’s side has successfully recruited unwanted players from Manchester City, and these acquisitions have had an immediate impact at the Emirates Stadium.

Cancelo, who is currently not in Pep Guardiola’s plans, spent the latter half of the previous season on loan at Bayern Munich. Despite his return, it appears that his prospects for playing time have not significantly improved, leading to the likelihood of his departure from Manchester City once again.

Galetti suggests that a move to Arsenal is feasible, and the Gunners are expected to approach Cancelo following the completion of the Declan Rice signing.

He tells Give Me Sport:

“Arsenal are certainly one of the teams interested in him, it’s confirmed. But at the moment, the Gunners are fully focused on the deal of Declan Rice, and only after having managed the midfielder issue will they eventually focus on the Portuguese player.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Cancelo is a fine full-back with experience at top clubs like Juventus and Bayern, so he will make our team much stronger than it is now.

The Portugal star is a player we can expect to thrive at the Emirates and the club should make that move if they consider him good enough for their system.

