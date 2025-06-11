Journalist confirms Arsenal wants Manchester United youngster

Arsenal’s interest in Alejandro Garnacho is reportedly serious, as Manchester United prepares to offload the 20-year-old winger in the current transfer window. Garnacho has been one of the standout attacking talents in the Premier League since breaking into the Manchester United first team, delivering several strong performances despite the club’s inconsistent form.

The winger has impressed in both domestic and European competitions, often being a rare bright spark in a United side that has underperformed across recent months. However, his relationship with the club’s manager appears to have deteriorated, and reports suggest that he has now been informed to seek a new club ahead of the upcoming season.

Arsenal See Garnacho as an Opportunity

With his future now in doubt at Old Trafford, a number of clubs are believed to be monitoring his situation, and Arsenal is among those strongly linked. The Gunners are known to be in the market for a striker, but it is also understood that they are aiming to improve their wider attacking options.

Although the primary focus has been on signing a centre-forward, a versatile and dynamic winger such as Garnacho could prove to be a valuable addition to Mikel Arteta’s side. His ability to play across the front line and his proven Premier League experience make him an appealing target.

Journalist Confirms Interest from Arsenal and Chelsea

While speculation has surrounded his next destination, an Argentine journalist has now lent credibility to Arsenal’s reported interest. As cited by Gastón Edul on his YouTube Channel, “Chelsea and Arsenal” are the clubs that have shown serious interest in the player’s signature.

Manchester United are thought to be open to negotiating his departure for the right fee, particularly given the current situation between player and manager. At just 20 years old, Garnacho remains an exciting long-term prospect, and any move would represent a significant investment in the future.

Arsenal will need to act decisively if they are to secure the winger’s signature, especially with competition from fellow Premier League clubs. If a deal can be agreed, Garnacho could provide an immediate boost to the squad and develop further under Arteta’s guidance.

