Journalist confirms that Roma is interested in Arsenal man

Jakub Kiwior is a serious target for AS Roma as he struggles for game time at Arsenal.

He joined the Gunners in January after a fine World Cup with Poland and had hoped he could break into their team.

Despite acquiring the former Spezia man, Arsenal splashed the cash on Jurrien Timber in the last transfer window.

The Dutchman’s arrival, coupled with Rob Holding’s departure, pushed Kiwior down the center-back pecking order at the Emirates.

Nevertheless, the Gunners still want to keep him for squad depth and decided not to sell him in the summer despite interest from several sides.

Kiwior is now firmly on the radar of Jose Mourinho at AS Roma, and a journalist has confirmed that the Serie A side is considering making a move.

Niccolo Ceccarini said, as quoted by Area Napoli:

“Among the players liked there is certainly Kiwior. The Pole, who moved to Arsenal a year ago for more than €25m, is not finding much space and therefore it could become an interesting market opportunity.

“Roma is evaluating whether to make an attempt, perhaps with the formula of a loan until June. Another idea leads to Dier, a player who Mourinho has already coached at Tottenham. He is out of contract of contract and this could facilitate any negotiation.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kiwior is not among the top four best centre-backs in the Emirates and has to wait for his time.

The Pole also does not seem built for the Premier League and probably needs to spend more time developing himself.

