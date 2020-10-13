Journalist contests the reason why Thomas Partey joined Arsenal

Arsenal completed the deadline day signing of Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid after a long pursuit of the Ghanaian midfielder.

The midfielder’s father claimed that his son had joined a big team when he moved to the Emirates, but those opinions aren’t shared with some fans of Spanish football or Atletico Madrid.

José Damián González, a journalist for El Chiringuito has joined the numerous Spanish press workers who are unhappy that he left the La Liga, to claim that Atletico is a bigger team than Arsenal and that Partey only made the move for monetary reasons.

The Ghanaian was signed for 50m euros after the Gunners activated his release clause and he is expected to also earn a major upgrade from his salary in Spain and probably one of the highest at the Emirates.

Gonzalez claimed that it made no sense to think that he left to join Arsenal because he wanted to join a better team because the Gunners finished 8th on the Premier League table last season and that isn’t where a better team should finish.

He said via Instagram Live as quoted by Sport Witness: “What looks bad is the way he left in the end, and the clumsy thing his father, Jacob Partey, said, that he went to improve himself in a big team. Last year, Arsenal finished eighth, didn’t qualify for the Champions League. They’re in the Europa League group stages.

“Thomas left for the money. Everyone, in all professions, wants to earn as much as possible, but he went for the money. I’ll say it now and I’ll stick by it: Atlético are a better team than Arsenal.”