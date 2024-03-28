Journalist criticises Belgium for misusing Leandro Trossard

Leandro Trossard has proven to be a valuable contributor to Arsenal’s success since his arrival from Brighton just over a year ago.

Initially brought in as a backup to Gabriel Martinelli, Trossard has surpassed expectations and emerged as more than just a secondary option. He has been instrumental in scoring crucial goals for the team, including a recent pivotal goal that levelled the tie in Arsenal’s Champions League round of 16 match against FC Porto.

However, despite his impressive performances at the club level, Trossard has struggled to replicate his form when playing for Belgium at the international level.

Belgium boasts some of the world’s finest players, and Trossard consistently receives call-ups due to his club performances. However, he has not been able to showcase his talents for his country as effectively as he does for Arsenal.

Belgian journalist Romain Van der Pluym suggests that Trossard’s struggles with the national team stem from being improperly utilised in their setup.

He said, as quoted by Voetbal Primeur:

“Trossard is a man of depth. In Belgium, they ask him to be a man of the build-up and Trossard is simply not that.

“(Against Porto) Ødegaard gives him a brilliant pass to send him into the lane. How he perfectly asked for the ball there, that’s how he should be used.”

Trossard is a good attacker, and Belgium has to find a way to unlock his talents and enjoy him as much as we do.

