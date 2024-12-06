Journalist defends Arsenal against comparisons with Stoke City

Dimitar Berbatov recently stirred debate by labelling Arsenal as “the new Stoke City” due to their reliance on set pieces to secure victory against Manchester United. The Gunners, under Mikel Arteta, have indeed become formidable at converting corners and free kicks into goals, a trait that has drawn comparisons to Tony Pulis’ Stoke City. However, while Stoke’s set-piece dominance, particularly Rory Delap’s throw-ins, was a defining feature of their play, Arsenal’s approach is far more nuanced.

Arsenal’s mastery of set pieces has become a crucial element of their game plan, yet it is not their sole strategy. Unlike Stoke, whose reliance on set pieces often highlighted their limitations, Arsenal boasts a well-rounded squad capable of finding the net in a variety of ways. The team’s versatility ensures they are far from one-dimensional.

Oliver Holt of the Daily Mail has come to Arsenal’s defence, dismissing the comparison as reductive. He writes: “They say Arsenal are the new Stoke because they think that is an insult. Well, Stoke had some fine players but they did not have anyone like Saka playing wide on the right. Nor did they have a midfield general as clever, creative and perceptive as Martin Odegaard, who has established himself as one of the best players in the English game.”

Holt emphasises the distinction between the two sides, noting that Stoke’s set-piece prowess often masked their limitations. Arsenal, on the other hand, uses set pieces as part of a broader strategy. He continues: “That Stoke side under manager Tony Pulis were largely defined by their set-piece reliance. It felt like camouflage for their limitations. It is not like that with Arsenal. Their set-piece excellence is another weapon in an already daunting armoury.”

Arsenal fans and players can take pride in their evolution under Arteta, knowing that their success extends well beyond set pieces. While detractors may seek to diminish their achievements, the team’s focus remains on securing victories, regardless of how the goals are scored.