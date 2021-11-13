Journalist delivers bad news on the injury front for Arsenal ahead of Liverpool match

Arsenal fans won’t be happy at the latest injury update about one of the club’s key players.

Thomas Partey surprisingly missed Gunner’s match against Watford, and some fans had hoped that he would be fit for the next league game against Liverpool after this international break.

Would that be possible? Maybe not as a new update from Arsenal correspondent, Charles Watts claims the midfielder is still not fit to play, at least for now.

He had been expected to join up with his national team for their matches in this break, but he still hasn’t, with Watts claiming he is still at Arsenal getting treatment.

He tweeted: “Looking highly unlikely Partey will be involved for Ghana against South Africa on Sunday. Ghana were hoping he might be able to fly out today to link up with the squad, but he’s still at Arsenal getting treatment. Arsenal still hopeful he could be fit for Liverpool next weekend.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Partey has been one of Arsenal’s quality signings under Mikel Arteta so far, but the midfielder’s injury record has denied the club the chance to enjoy his talents as much as it should.

These constant fitness problems could eventually cost him his Arsenal career if it isn’t sorted out soon.

It is a good thing that he hasn’t been forced to travel for international engagements and Arsenal will hope he can recover in time for the match against Liverpool.

That game offers the Gunners a unique chance to move ahead of the Reds and inside the top four.

Arteta will need his best players fit and firing to earn all the points from the encounter.