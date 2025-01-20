Journalist delivers update on a possible Arsenal move for coveted striker

Benjamin Sesko is a striker Arsenal made a serious effort to sign during the summer, but the Slovenian surprisingly turned them down. Regarded as one of the brightest young forwards in Europe, Sesko has caught the attention of several top clubs, with Arsenal keen to bring him in to further his development.

Despite missing out on him, Arsenal chose not to pursue an alternative striker during the transfer window, a decision that appears to have backfired. The lack of reinforcements up front has been felt, and the Gunners now look determined to address the issue. Reports suggest that Arsenal may attempt a January move for Sesko, although their ultimate goal could be to secure him at the end of the season.

Sesko remains a key player for RB Leipzig, and the German club is unlikely to part with him midway through their campaign. Competing for a Champions League spot, Leipzig has little incentive to weaken their squad, making it a difficult task for Arsenal to pry him away in January. Furthermore, the striker himself seems focused on his current club and may prefer to stay until the summer before considering his future.

Charles Watts, a journalist closely following Arsenal’s transfer activities, commented on their interest in Sesko while speaking to Give Me Sport. He explained: “Arsenal want Benjamin Sesko. That’s not a secret, everyone knows it. We knew it back in the summer and we still know it now. But obviously wanting him and getting him are two completely different things altogether. RB Leipzig don’t want to lose their key striker halfway through the season when they are competing for a Champions League place. Marco Rose made that clear in his press conference on Friday. So it will take a big, big offer to tempt them into doing business. Arsenal know that and so far they have yet to make any sort of bid.”

This transfer window presents a challenging time to sign players, and Sesko will be particularly hard to convince. Even if Arsenal manage to secure his signature, there are no guarantees he would deliver an exceptional second half of the season, given the difficulties of adapting mid-season.