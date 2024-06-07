Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Journalist delivers update on Arsenal’s pursuit of La Liga midfielder

Arsenal remains keen on signing Martin Zubimendi, and journalist Ben Jacobs has provided a new update on their pursuit of the midfielder.

Zubimendi is regarded as one of the finest midfielders in European football and has been impressive for Real Sociedad.

Arsenal has been tracking him since 2022, and it appears he might be available for a move this summer.

Several clubs are interested in securing his services, and the Gunners are determined not to lose him to another suitor.

Arsenal believes Zubimendi would be a significant addition to their squad and are prepared to make a serious effort to sign him.

However, with several midfielders already in their current squad, Arsenal may need to sell some of their existing players to facilitate Zubimendi’s arrival.

Speaking on the possibility of Arsenal adding him to their group, Ben Jacobs said to Give Me Sport:

“We’ll wait and see on the Arsenal front what they decide to do, but there’s nothing advanced there at this point. I think, in terms of Arsenal’s midfield, a lot of the targets that they’ll consider are long standing. Particularly Martin Zubimendi, who, again, if they define [Declan] Rice in a way that complements the signing of Zubimendi, that could be one that they try again for.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zubimendi has been in fantastic form for Real Sociedad for some time, and we have been following him closely.

If he would leave in this transfer window, we need to do our best and win the race for his signature.

Tags Ben Jacobs Martin Zubimendi

