Journalist disagrees with Guardiola over Arteta’s touchline antics

Sports Mail’s Ian Ladyman disagrees with Pep Guardiola that the critics of Mikel Arteta’s touchline antics are jealous of the Arsenal manager.

Arteta is always animated on the touchline and the Spaniard regularly wanders out of his coaching area during games.

If he is not barking out orders to his players, the former midfielder is protesting a decision by the referee.

This has now attracted criticism for the Spaniard and Guardiola was asked what he thought of his former assistant’sassistant’s touchline behaviour.

The City gaffer insists it is okay and only people who are jealous have a problem with it.

However, Ladyman does not agree. He writes in the Daily Mail:

“Pep Guardiola says Mikel Arteta is being criticised for his touchline behaviour because people are jealous of Arsenal’s league position. Wrong. Arteta is being criticised because he looks like an idiot.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Every manager behaves differently on the touchline and it is what works best for them that they will do.

The actions of Arteta haven’t been over the top, which is why the FA has not banned him yet, but he has to be very careful not to attract their attention too.

As long as we keep winning and stay at the top of the league, Arteta is doing just fine as our manager.

