Journalist discusses possible solutions for Arsenal in their bid to land Bissouma

In the absence of European football, Arsenal will be short of cash and that will almost certainly affect their transfer budget.

The Gunners will need to add new players to their squad when the opportunity arises after having yet another underwhelming campaign.

They backed Mikel Arteta with some key signings at the start of this season, but his team still didn’t meet expectations.

He wants more players and one name that has been linked with a move to the Emirates is Yves Bissouma.

The Malian has been in fine form for Brighton in the Premier League and is reportedly interested in joining Arsenal.

His fine form has helped him gain many admirers and the Gunners will face serious competition for his signature.

With that in mind, Brighton is set to demand top dollar for his sale.

The Athletic says he would cost a new team at least £40m, a fee that Arsenal might struggle to pay.

Charles Watts has discussed some possible solutions for Arsenal.

He said, in the latest edition of his show on Youtube: “You do wonder with Arsenal if there’s something they could potentially do with Bissouma that’s going to help them because £40m is a lot of money, especially when you haven’t got European football for Arsenal.

“And then you look at maybe Ainsley Maitland Miles, the player who Brighton have looked at in the past. Could Brighton be tempted into something with Ainsley? Probably looking at about £20m-£25m player there with Ainsley Maitland Niles. Can you do something with him and then give Brighton a little bit more money.

“Joe Willock – is he one that you could potentially tempt Brighton into doing business with? Even Reiss Nelson as well, Eddie Nketiah, Brighton certainly looking for a striker this summer.

“You know there’s lots of players that Arsenal are going to move on and look to move on, and you do wonder if sort of swap deals can come into that and certainly the one with Bissouma of all the potential deals that you look at, you do think that is a possibility with that one.”