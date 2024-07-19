Journalist discusses Thomas Partey’s future amidst Saudi Arabia rumours

Thomas Partey is one of the Arsenal players whose future is uncertain at the Emirates.

The midfielder has been struggling with injuries, although when he plays, he performs well for the team.

After missing much of last season due to injury, he returned at the end of the campaign and delivered some fine performances.

He remains a key player for Arsenal, and when he is fit, he is probably their most important performer.

However, his injury record is terrible, and Arsenal has no plans to extend his contract.

The Gunners are open to selling him this summer for a good offer, with his contract expiring at the end of this season.

Partey has been linked with a move to several clubs, including those in the Saudi Pro League.

However, there has been little activity in terms of a potential transfer from Arsenal this summer. Journalist James Benge has discussed the possibility of a move to the Pro League and the likelihood of the midfielder running down his contract.

He said on Charles Watts’ Inside Arsenal:

“From what I understand about Thomas Partey’s situation, he intends to stay for the final year of his contract,.

“Everyone talks about Saudi Arabia – there’s been no conversations with PIF so far and no offers from any other Saudi clubs.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Partey is a fine performer, and if he can get over his injury problems and play many games this season, then we need to consider offering him a new contract.

