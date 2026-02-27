Journalist discusses who has the edge between Arsenal and Man City

Arsenal and Manchester City have emerged as two of the fiercest rivals in the Premier League this season, with both clubs still harbouring ambitions of completing a remarkable quadruple.

Arsenal have arguably enjoyed the stronger campaign, at least on paper, yet City remain firmly in contention across all competitions, mirroring the Gunners’ consistency and resilience. They sit behind Arsenal in the Premier League table and have secured qualification for the Champions League round of 16. In addition, they continue to progress in the FA Cup and have reached the final of the Carabao Cup, where they will face Arsenal.

A Defining Wembley Showdown

That final could represent the first significant measure of which side is better equipped to dominate this season, provided both clubs remain competitive on all fronts by the time they meet at Wembley. The encounter carries considerable symbolic weight, as it may set the tone for the closing months of the campaign.

Arsenal approach every competition with belief, and their supporters dare to imagine that this could be the summer in which the club secures an unprecedented quadruple. Achieving such a feat would be extraordinarily difficult, yet few would dismiss the possibility outright given the progress made under Mikel Arteta.

Managerial Experience Under the Spotlight

As both clubs pursue the same four trophies, Ian Ladyman has assessed which side may possess the decisive advantage. He said via the Daily Mail, “What is important here is the experience of the two managers. Pep Guardiola has been here before and seen the job through. Mikel Arteta hasn’t. To compete on four fronts is hugely demanding but can also be used as a tool if handled correctly. When Sir Alex Ferguson took Manchester United to a treble in 1999, he subsequently spoke of how winning had simply bred more winning. It’s a fine balance and on the face of it Guardiola does have the edge here.”

His comments underline the importance of managerial experience in navigating the unique pressures associated with competing successfully across multiple tournaments.

