Journalist explains how Man City has complicated Arsenal’s transfer plans

According to journalist Jonathan Johnson, Manchester City’s pursuit of Josko Gvardiol has made Arsenal’s move for Mohamed Simakan more challenging.

Arsenal has identified Simakan as a player who can bolster their defence, but RB Leipzig is not inclined to let the Frenchman leave the club. Leipzig is keen on retaining most of their current players, but top clubs’ interest is starting to dismantle their squad.

With Liverpool securing the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai and Manchester City potentially completing a transfer for Gvardiol in the near future, Johnson believes that Gvardiol’s departure from Leipzig means Simakan will almost certainly remain with the German club for another season.

He writes in his exclusive column on Caught Offside:

“It’s no surprise that top clubs are starting to pay serious attention to Simakan, though what I will say is that I don’t see Leipzig selling him and Josko Gvardiol in the same summer.

“Given that Gvardiol seems to be closing in on a move away and is of great interest to Manchester City, I think we should probably expect Simakan to stay in Germany for at least one more year. And as much as I’m a big fan of Simakan, it’s probably fair to say that Gvardiol is closer to being ready to fly the nest than Simakan is.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Simakan is a fine player, but we are adding Jurrien Timber to our squad and it is almost impossible for us to also sign him this summer.

We probably have to wait until next summer because he certainly will not be cheap for us to add to our squad.

