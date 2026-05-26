Journalist explains why Arsenal are “worthy champions”

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ADMIN COMMENT
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With Pardew having to row back on his daft * statement, I don’t care how we won. The idea that we only managed it because the other big clubs were useless this season is another equally daft view. You can only beat what’s in front of you and 7 points ahead of City and 25 more than Liverpool suggests something good was going on so hats off to Ladyman for his appreciation