Journalist explains why Arsenal should pick Premier League star over Kenan Yildiz

Kenan Yildiz has emerged as a potential transfer target for Arsenal this summer, following a string of impressive performances for Juventus. The Turkish teenager has quickly established himself as a key figure at the Allianz Stadium, which is a testament to both his talent and maturity at such a young age. Despite his youth, Yildiz is already shouldering significant responsibility at one of Europe’s biggest clubs, drawing attention from across the continent.

Several top teams are now reportedly monitoring the attacker, and Juventus could find it difficult to retain his services beyond the end of the season, particularly if a substantial offer arrives. Arsenal, known for nurturing young talent within a dynamic, attacking setup, could offer an ideal environment for Yildiz to flourish. The Gunners’ emphasis on youth and technical development aligns well with his profile, making him an appealing option for the club’s recruitment team.

However, not all voices are convinced that Yildiz should be a priority. Charles Watts, writing on Caught Offside, questioned the likelihood of a move and proposed an alternative: “Arsenal are going to be linked with several wingers ahead of the summer window, with Kenan Yildiz one of the latest names to be doing the rounds. I have to say that it’s not something that I’ve ever heard about myself, so I can’t confirm whether there is any genuine interest there, but I would be surprised if he were to be one of the priorities.”

Watts went on to suggest that Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze would be a more suitable addition for the Gunners: “Personally, my pick would be Eberechi Eze. I think he is perfect for Arsenal and what they need. He could play out wide, or he could play more centrally and provide more of a creative spark in those areas. He loves a shot from distance, which is something Arsenal need to do more of as well.”

While Yildiz certainly has the talent and potential to make an impact at a club like Arsenal, Eze’s Premier League experience and creative versatility may offer a more immediate solution to the squad’s current needs. The Gunners must therefore carefully assess which player better complements Mikel Arteta’s tactical vision and squad dynamics before making a move.