Journalist explains why Arteta’s new deal is taking longer than expected

One subject that hasn’t been discussed enough is Mikel Arteta’s future, with fans overlooking that he will be out of contract at the end of this season.

Since joining Arsenal, Arteta has done a brilliant job, transforming the club’s culture. Arsenal is now a title challenger and has come close to winning the Premier League in consecutive seasons.

Clubs are watching Arteta, and last season he appeared on Barcelona’s radar after Xavi Hernandez announced he would be leaving. The Gunners’ coach had to deny any intention to leave the Emirates and remains a target for some of the top clubs in Europe.

While Arteta is happy in London, he could still leave next summer if he doesn’t sign a new contract.

Many fans wonder why he has not yet signed a new deal, and journalist Charles Watts has explained the reason for the delay.

He said, as quoted by Give Me Sport:

“Mikel Arteta’s contract extension is taking a little longer than expected because it is a big deal, with him approaching the highest salary for a coach in the Premier League, if not the highest.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Keeping Arteta is a no-brainer, and we believe he also wants to remain at the club, so there is no reason to panic.

  2. I have no fears at all.
    The man is happy at the club, and the owners like what he is doing.
    So once the dust settles on preseason and transfers, we should be hearing more about the subject in a positive way

