Journalist explains why Arteta’s new deal is taking longer than expected

One subject that hasn’t been discussed enough is Mikel Arteta’s future, with fans overlooking that he will be out of contract at the end of this season.
He said, as quoted by Give Me Sport:
“Mikel Arteta’s contract extension is taking a little longer than expected because it is a big deal, with him approaching the highest salary for a coach in the Premier League, if not the highest.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Keeping Arteta is a no-brainer, and we believe he also wants to remain at the club, so there is no reason to panic.
He’s a little busy right now.
I have no fears at all.
The man is happy at the club, and the owners like what he is doing.
So once the dust settles on preseason and transfers, we should be hearing more about the subject in a positive way