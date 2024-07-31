Journalist explains why Arteta’s new deal is taking longer than expected

Since joining Arsenal, Arteta has done a brilliant job, transforming the club’s culture. Arsenal is now a title challenger and has come close to winning the Premier League in consecutive seasons.

Clubs are watching Arteta, and last season he appeared on Barcelona’s radar after Xavi Hernandez announced he would be leaving. The Gunners’ coach had to deny any intention to leave the Emirates and remains a target for some of the top clubs in Europe.

While Arteta is happy in London, he could still leave next summer if he doesn’t sign a new contract.

Many fans wonder why he has not yet signed a new deal, and journalist Charles Watts has explained the reason for the delay.