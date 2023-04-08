Arsenal visits Liverpool this weekend for the latest test of their title credentials and Jurgen Klopp’s men will give them a proper match.

The Gunners have it all to play for in the game, but Liverpool still has a slim hope of making the top four.

The Reds recently won against Manchester United 7-0 at Anfield, but it is just one of those good days they have had at Anfield this season.

Their season has mostly been poor and we expect them to lose some more points.

However, at Anfield, Liverpool comes alive and Arsenal has a terrible record when they visit that ground.

This means the Gunners could drop points and Mikel Arteta knows how hard it is to win there.

However, The Daily Mail’s Daniel Matthews has told the Gunners why they could win.

He writes:

“This might be Arsenal’s best chance for a while. For one, Arsenal’s preparations will not be filmed by Amazon cameras.

“Another source of optimism? Liverpool’s record since that win over United reads: played four, won none, scored just one. They are eighth, 29 points adrift of Arsenal.

“Most important of all, though, Arteta and his side have changed.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Beating Liverpool at Anfield will be a turning point in winning the league this season because it will make our players believe they can win at any ground until the term ends.

Everyone knows Anfield is a graveyard for dreams but if we overcome them, we could be champions.

