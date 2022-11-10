Journalist gives more details on the decision to pick Martinelli for Brazil

Gabriel Martinelli has been named in the Brazil squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, a surprising development.

The main casualty for his inclusion is Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino, who has been a key member of the Brazil national team for years.

Both Brazilians have been in fine form in the league this season and continue to show they have what it takes to play for their country.

However, not all could be on the plane to Qatar and Tite chose Martinelli over the Liverpool man.

His inclusion has caused several debates back in Brazil and a journalist has explained the reason for the decision.

Gabriel Carneiro explains via OUL:

“From what we have of information, the last decisions that Tite made for the list were to call Daniel Alves or a fifth defender, in this case he chose Daniel Alves, and either Gabriel Martinelli or Firmino. Tite ended up seeing more qualities in Gabriel Martinelli to make this call-up.

“Gabigol is a player who had his opportunity, he had continuity, but he never really captivated the coaching staff, they always understood that other players did better in the roles he does. What we heard is that Tite fought to make Firmino fit in, but ended up preferring Martinelli.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

In the next few days there would be continuous talks about this decision and Martinelli must take his chance.

If he flops in the competition, he will not justify being included in the team for the tournament.

But on current form, it is more likely for him to succeed in it than to see him fail.

