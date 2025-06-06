Journalist gives update on Arsenal’s contract talks with key men

Arsenal is fully aware that Real Madrid continues to monitor the situation of William Saliba, with the Spanish giants reportedly interested in securing the French defender’s services. Saliba is widely regarded as one of the best players in his position globally and remains a consistent performer whenever he features for the Gunners.

The Gunners are eager to secure the long-term future of the centre-back and have been working to offer him a new contract. However, more significant progress has so far been made with his central defensive partner, Gabriel Magalhães.

Gabriel Close to Extension Amid External Interest

Gabriel has developed into one of the most important members of Arsenal’s squad and is a central figure in their defensive line. Despite reported interest from other clubs, Arsenal are determined to keep the Brazilian and are now close to finalising a contract extension. Once that agreement is concluded, the club is expected to intensify negotiations with Saliba’s representatives.

While the French international is understood to be happy at the Emirates, his desire to win major trophies has been made clear, and the potential interest from Real Madrid reflects the high regard in which he is held across Europe. For Arsenal, retaining Saliba is not just a matter of maintaining defensive strength, but also a statement of their ambition.

Contract Talks Underway but Require Patience

Speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel, journalist Sami Mokbel provided an update on the situation and commented on the pace of negotiations. He stated, “It would take a major collapse now for that not to happen (Gabriel Magalhães’ new contract). The club would then turn their attentions to sorting out his central defensive partner in William Saliba. I understand those talks are progressing, perhaps not as quickly as many would like, but I’m not getting negativity, but it is a process that may take longer than the others.”

Saliba’s value to the team cannot be overstated. Keeping him at the club must remain a top priority for Arsenal as they continue building a squad capable of challenging for silverware on multiple fronts. His renewal would represent a major step forward in demonstrating the club’s commitment to sustained success.

