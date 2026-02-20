Journalist gives update on Arsenal’s pursuit of Argentine star

An Argentinian journalist has confirmed Arsenal’s interest in Julian Alvarez, although that does not necessarily make them favourites to complete the transfer. The attacker previously performed well in the Premier League, and the Gunners believe he would represent a strong addition to their squad. Mikel Arteta signed a striker in the summer, yet Viktor Gyokeres has not met expectations so far. As a result, the Swede could be replaced in the Arsenal first team if the club opts to pursue an alternative option at the end of the campaign.

Long Standing Admiration From Arsenal

Arsenal consider Alvarez to be one of the finest strikers currently available and are keen to add him to their ranks once this season concludes. The club have been linked with a move for the forward for some time, with their interest dating back to the previous summer transfer window. On that occasion, Atletico Madrid turned down their approach.

Despite that setback, the Gunners remain attentive to his situation. The prospect of strengthening their attacking options appears to be a priority, particularly given the inconsistency shown in front of goal this term. However, any potential move may depend on the player’s own preferences and the financial demands involved in securing his signature.

Barcelona Said To Be Preferred Option

According to Sport Witness, Argentinian journalist Hugo Balassone has indicated that Alvarez could be heading elsewhere. The report suggests that, should he leave Atletico Madrid at the end of this term, his preferred destination would be Barcelona.

Balassone said, “My information is that Julián Álvarez will play for Barcelona. There was interest from Arsenal. His cycle at Atlético Madrid is over. It has not been a good season for him. He believes his career needs a team that can give him a title.”

It remains unclear whether Barcelona can finance such a deal. Nevertheless, as things stand, the attacker appears inclined to join the Catalan club if he departs Atletico Madrid at the conclusion of the current season.