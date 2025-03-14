Journalist gives update on the future of Saliba amid Real Madrid interest

Arsenal’s William Saliba has recently reaffirmed his commitment to the club, expressing a strong desire to win trophies with the Gunners. In a press conference held earlier this week, the French defender spoke passionately about his connection to Arsenal, citing childhood fandom as the root of his exuberant goal celebrations.

Despite these encouraging words, the spectre of Real Madrid’s interest looms large over Saliba’s long-term future at the Emirates. The Spanish giants are known for their patient pursuit of top talents, often securing players on free transfers. This strategy has put Arsenal fans on edge, particularly as contract talks with Saliba have yet to commence.

The 23-year-old centre-back, widely regarded as one of the best young defenders in world football, remains calm about his contract situation. “There is no rush,” Saliba stated, as reported by Charles Watts in his daily briefing column, noting that his current deal runs until 2027. While this timeline may seem comfortable, Arsenal supporters are keen to see negotiations begin sooner rather than later to solidify the club’s position.

The impending arrival of new sporting director Andrea Berta at Arsenal could prove crucial in addressing the contract situations of key players, including Saliba, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Magalhaes. These negotiations will be vital in demonstrating Arsenal’s ambition and ability to match Saliba’s aspirations.

Saliba’s recent comments highlight his hunger for success with Arsenal. “If you leave this club without winning anything, the fans will forget about you,” he remarked, adding, “I want to win big things here”. These statements have resonated strongly with the Arsenal faithful, who hope to see the talented defender lead the club to glory in the coming years.

As the situation unfolds, it’s clear that Arsenal must tread carefully. Saliba’s importance to the team, coupled with his potential market value, makes his retention a top priority. The next 18 months will be critical in determining whether Arsenal can convince Saliba that his long-term future lies in North London, fending off interest from European giants like Real Madrid