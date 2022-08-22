Journalist hails Arsenal for their new character and togetherness

Mikel Arteta was very keen on changing the culture of Arsenal when he first became the club’s manager.
The Spaniard knew his team had endured years of mediocrity and they needed to change that.
He has gradually phased out and sold the players that will not embrace the new culture of the club.
This means some high-profile names have left the Emirates, and it is not hard to think that Arsenal might struggle when the likes of Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left.
However, Arteta has navigated the team through the storm to greater heights.
They are now pulling in the same direction and helping each other.
The transformation has impressed Ian Ladyman of The Daily Mail. He writes in his column:
“Character — and in particular the lack of it — has been a theme at Arsenal since the latter days of Arsene Wenger. By indulging wastrels such as Mesut Ozil, Wenger set his club on a destructive downward path.
“Arteta was brought in to change that and after spending two and a half years searching for the mental toughness his squad needs, it is interesting he has now gone out and bought some.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
It is great to see the work Arteta has done at this club for some time now.
The ex-midfielder has moved from being a rookie boss to managing one of the most effective teams in the league.
He deserves a lot of credit and we can confidently say that more is to come from him.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Arteta talks about Jesus, Odegaard, Saliba and the League table after Bournemouth win.
Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
Can’t we just praise in peace without having to tear down the past management.
How did wenger set us down path at the signing of Ozil when majority of the fans was excited when we signed him then. Coming from Madrid as world class player at the time of signing.
And definitely majority of the fans never thought we would struggle without ozil and Auba. Ozil was done during the last year of Wenger and Auba was poor for close to 2 years. Many of you just like to scapegoat ex players.
We have move on from them, and some of these players still support the team regardless of what you see them as.
It’s funny how one word can change a statement.
Martin writes “he has sold the players who would not embrace the new culture at the club.”
Let’s look at Bernd Leno and rewrite that statement thus :
He has sold those players who were unable to embrace the new culture at the club.
Leno’s style of goalkeeping was such that he was unable to adapt to the playing out from the back style that Mikel wants.
That doesn’t make him a bad keeper, as we will find out on Saturday.
Ian Ladyman nailed it. Gone are the days where a player (Ozil) can have 2 breaks during the season. Gone are the days when a player loses the ball and just stands about.