Journalist hails Arsenal for their new character and togetherness

Mikel Arteta was very keen on changing the culture of Arsenal when he first became the club’s manager.

The Spaniard knew his team had endured years of mediocrity and they needed to change that.

He has gradually phased out and sold the players that will not embrace the new culture of the club.

This means some high-profile names have left the Emirates, and it is not hard to think that Arsenal might struggle when the likes of Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left.

However, Arteta has navigated the team through the storm to greater heights.

They are now pulling in the same direction and helping each other.

The transformation has impressed Ian Ladyman of The Daily Mail. He writes in his column:

“Character — and in particular the lack of it — has been a theme at Arsenal since the latter days of Arsene Wenger. By indulging wastrels such as Mesut Ozil, Wenger set his club on a destructive downward path.

“Arteta was brought in to change that and after spending two and a half years searching for the mental toughness his squad needs, it is interesting he has now gone out and bought some.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is great to see the work Arteta has done at this club for some time now.

The ex-midfielder has moved from being a rookie boss to managing one of the most effective teams in the league.

He deserves a lot of credit and we can confidently say that more is to come from him.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta talks about Jesus, Odegaard, Saliba and the League table after Bournemouth win.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids