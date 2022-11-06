Journalist heaps praise on Arsenal duo for performance against Chelsea

William Saliba and Gabriel have formed a solid partnership at the heart of the Arsenal defence this season.

Both players have been the first choice at the Emirates, a partnership that forced Ben White to settle for a right-back role since the start of this season.

They were in outstanding form again as Arsenal beat Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta needed his men to be in their best shape to get a win from that fixture and that is exactly what happened.

Everyone contributed to the win, but Charles Watts singled out the defenders for special praise after another fine performance.

He tweeted:

“Monstrous performances from Saliba and Gabriel today. Limiting Aubameyang to just eight touches while he was on the pitch. Broja fared no better. Saliba absolutely immense. Gabriel with another vital goal. What a win.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba and Gabriel have been terrific players for us this season and they have contributed to our results.

Both defenders understand the demands on them and have been doing great since we first paired them.

On this form, it is hard for any centre-back at the club to break their partnership this season, unless a serious long-term injury sidelines one of them.