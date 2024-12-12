Journalist highlights what made the difference for Arsenal against Monaco

Journalist Charles Watts has praised Mikel Arteta’s impactful substitutions during Arsenal’s 3-0 victory over AS Monaco in the Champions League, crediting them with helping to secure the emphatic win. The game, which initially saw Arsenal struggle to convert chances in the first half, required a tactical shift to ensure the result reflected the Gunners’ dominance.

Recognising the need for improvement, Arteta introduced Jurrien Timber, Jorginho, Leandro Trossard, and Kai Havertz early in the second half. The substitutions proved decisive as Arsenal regained control of the match, scored two additional goals, and effectively put the game beyond Monaco’s reach. Arteta’s timely decisions avoided the risk of conceding during a period when the team had started to look fatigued and under pressure.

Substitutes do not always have an immediate or significant impact on a match, but in this instance, they brought energy, composure, and control back to Arsenal’s play. The timing of these changes was crucial, as delaying them could have allowed Monaco an opportunity to capitalise on Arsenal’s shaky start to the second half.

Watts expressed his admiration for Arteta’s tactical adjustments on X, stating: “Subs made such a difference tonight, especially Timber and Havertz. Arsenal wrestled control back of the game once the changes were made. They had looked tired and nervy up to that point in the second half.”

This performance underlines the importance of squad depth and Arteta’s ability to utilize it effectively. The win not only bolstered Arsenal’s position in the Champions League standings but also served as a reminder of the team’s ability to adapt and respond to challenging moments. Without those key substitutions, the result could have been very different, making this victory a testament to Arteta’s tactical acumen.