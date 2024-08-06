Journalist hints Arsenal is not close to making a move for Euro 2024 star

Most reports suggest Arsenal is closer than ever to adding Mikel Merino to their squad this summer.

The midfielder has been followed by top clubs in Europe and must decide where his future lies.

Arsenal wants to win the race to sign him despite facing competition from Barcelona.

Merino seems to have given his entourage the go-ahead to seal a move to Arsenal, so it seems only a matter of time before the Gunners sign him.

Merino will be delighted to return to the Premier League, where he previously played for Newcastle United.

Arsenal is a much bigger club with a greater prospect of winning trophies, so moving to the Emirates would be a great career leap.

However, journalist Art De Roche reveals Arsenal is not as close to signing him as several reports suggest.

He said on The Athletic Podcast:

“Yeah, I think it makes sense. It doesn’t seem as though it’s as close at the minute as most reports would say.

“Looking from a stylistic point of view it helps having a midfielder playing in midfield. When Havertz joined last summer, talk was that he would play in that left eight role, but he just didn’t perform there.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We know Merino is a sought-after player, and it will not be straightforward to sign him.

However, that does not mean that we are not the favourites to add him to our squad before this transfer window closes.

ADMIN COMMENT

