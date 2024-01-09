Journalist insists Arsenal cannot solve their striker problem this month

Arsenal requires a striker, and if a suitable player for that role becomes available this month, the Gunners would be eager to make a signing. Mikel Arteta’s team is aware of their deficiency in the striking department but has been facing challenges in addressing this issue, much to the frustration of the fans who hope for a resolution in the ongoing transfer window.

January transfers are known to be challenging, with most clubs hesitant to part ways with key players mid-season. Additionally, Arsenal may face financial constraints, limiting their ability to pay significant release clauses for potential strikers.

Despite continually expanding their list of potential targets, the task of securing a striker to address their immediate needs in this transfer window remains difficult for Arsenal, as suggested by journalist Sami Mokbel.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘It’s a problem and it’s a long-term problem for them and it’s one they’re going to have to solve. As I said last week, I think it’s difficult to solve that problem this month because of their FFP limits etc. They spent a lot in the summer.

‘And it’s a signing that they’ve got to get right. It’s not one that, oh let’s get someone in through the door. They need a recognised and they need a first choice No 9.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

No top striker will move this month unless we pay a huge fee or a release clause, and this is sad.

It leaves us with almost no choice but to wait until the end of the season to improve our squad.

This means Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah must step up and begin to perform better than they have done before now.

