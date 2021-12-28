Journalist insists Arsenal is chasing a lost cause with this player

Gianluca Di Marzio has revealed that Arsenal is still struggling to compete for Dusan Vlahovic because the Serbian’s entourage will not talk to them.

The striker is one of the hottest properties in Europe right now and this is most likely his last season at Fiorentina.

Arsenal needs new attackers and has been trying to get access to his entourage.

The Gunners believe they can compete to sign him if the attacker listens to their proposal.

However, it seems that may never happen, with the Italian journalist, Di Marzio insisting his transfer will come down to the club that appeals to him the most.

‘It depends on which project, how much money he is being given,’ he said on Wett Freunde.

‘Arsenal, for example, his agents do not want to speak to them. They think Arsenal is not enough for him and his career.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vlahovic is one of the best strikers we can get, but he is not our only option and we cannot continue to wait for him.

Other attackers would jump at the chance to play at the Emirates and we should target players who want to play for our club now.

If Vlahovic doesn’t fit that description, then we need to walk away and try to sign someone else.

