Journalist insists Arsenal made the right decision on Unai Emery

Arsenal fans continue to speculate about what might have been if Unai Emery had been given more time as their manager.

The Spaniard was appointed to succeed Arsène Wenger after the Frenchman’s departure and guided the Gunners to the Europa League final in his first season. However, they lost that final to Chelsea, and his second season was cut short when he was sacked following a disappointing first half of the campaign.

At the time, Emery appeared to have lost the support of the Arsenal dressing room. However, he is now excelling as the manager of Aston Villa, where he has led the team to qualify for the Champions League this season. The Villans continue to improve, and they could become regular contenders in Europe’s top competition.

The debate among Arsenal fans is ongoing, with some believing that Emery could have built a stronger team if he had been given more time. However, journalist Charles Watts disagrees with this view.

He wrote in his exclusive column on Caught Offside:

“Emery is doing fantastic things at Aston Villa and I’m happy for him because he’s clearly an excellent manager and he was a pleasure to deal with when he was in charge at Arsenal.

“But no matter what he does at Villa and what they go on to achieve, it will not change the fact that Arsenal were absolutely correct to get rid of him when they did.

“It was the right decision. In fact, it was the only decision. He just had to go.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Emery is a good coach, but he was not the right fit for us at the time and we need to move on now that we have Mikel Arteta.

Arteta is doing a fantastic job at the Emirates and he needs all our support instead of talking about Emery.

ADMIN COMMENT

