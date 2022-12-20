Journalist insists Arsenal will not pursue a deal for Wolves star in January

Pedro Neto is one of the exciting young wingers in the Premier League, and Arsenal has been linked with a move for him for much of the last two seasons.

The Portuguese star is a top player able to change a game singlehandedly on his day, but injuries have hit him in the last few seasons and continue to plague him.

He is still 22, so he will have time to get over his injuries and become one of the best in European football.

However, a move to Arsenal will likely not happen now. The Gunners could target new attackers when the transfer window reopens, which will bring back rumours that they want Neto.

But Football London’s Kaya Kaynak does not think the Gunners will move for him in the next transfer window.

“I’d be really surprised if that happened in January just because he’s been dealing with a lot of injuries this season. He’s just come back from an injury. I think it kept him out for nearly a year. I think he fractured his kneecap, which sounds one of the most ridiculously painful injuries I’ve ever heard of. But I really liked him in the season before he got injured,” he told The Highbury Squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Neto has been a superb Premier League attacker and will make a difference to our game if we add him to our squad.

However, it makes little sense to buy a player that has struggled with injuries for much of this season in the middle of the campaign.

We need to give him time to prove he can stay fit before making a move for him.

