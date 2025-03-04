Journalist insists bad luck could see Arsenal fall from the top table

Arsenal are struggling to stay in the Premier League title race, and it now faces a crucial match against PSV in its bid to progress in the Champions League.

The Gunners have been one of the country’s top clubs for three consecutive seasons, consistently competing at the highest level. However, maintaining that standard has been a challenge, particularly with the numerous injury problems that have plagued their campaign. Key players have been sidelined, making it difficult for Mikel Arteta’s side to build momentum in both domestic and European competitions.

Arsenal have performed well in the Champions League so far, but the match against PSV presents a new challenge. It will be their first fixture since the league phase, and with several important players unavailable, they will have to adapt to ensure they secure a positive result. The timing is unfortunate, as they need all their best players available for such a crucial stage of the competition.

Liverpool, in contrast, has enjoyed better fortune when it comes to injuries, and that difference is starting to have a significant impact on the title race. While Arsenal’s squad has been stretched thin, their rivals have largely been able to maintain consistency with fewer disruptions. This disparity threatens to derail Arsenal’s campaign and could prevent them from achieving their objectives this season.

Ahead of the PSV match, journalist Ian Ladyman highlighted in the Daily Mail how misfortune could ultimately hinder Arsenal’s chances of success among the country’s top clubs. He wrote:

“The margins between success and what is seen as failure at the top of the English game are tiny and Arsenal are threatening to fall down on the wrong side of that divide following a brief spell of poor football and a longer period of bad luck.”

It has not been an easy period for Arsenal, but the team remain determined to turn things around. The players continue to work hard to win matches, and there is still hope that they can progress further in the Champions League.