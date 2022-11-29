Journalist insists Bukayo Saka will sign a new Arsenal deal

Bukayo Saka is in talks with Arsenal to sign a new deal at the club as his current contract enters its final two seasons.

The youngster has emerged as one of the finest attackers in the world now and Arsenal knows they must keep him.

As he shines at the World Cup, more clubs are interested in adding him to their squad.

However, the Gunners expect him to remain on their books and several pundits have tipped him to sign a new deal.

The latest is Paul Brown, who spoke to Give Me Sport on the situation. He said:

“I don’t see any issues, really, with Saka’s future at Arsenal. He loves the club. He owes them quite a lot because he’s developed so well there. I understand he thinks it feels like home.

“I think he appreciates what the club have done for him, and I don’t really see there being a problem.”

Juve FC Says

There is absolutely no chance for Arsenal to lose Saka at the moment because he is one of our main men.

The youngster has consistently improved over the last few seasons and we expect them to do whatever it takes to keep him.

Saka should also understand he will not get the special treatment he receives at Arsenal elsewhere, which should also help to make him stay.

————————————-

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Just Arsenal Show discusses the potential of Mykhaylo Mudryk



Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids