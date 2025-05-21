Journalist insists FA Cup winner will be perfect for Arsenal

Eberechi Eze has enjoyed an outstanding season with Crystal Palace, playing a key role in the club’s success in the FA Cup. His performances have not gone unnoticed, with journalist Charles Watts expressing high praise following the player’s contribution to Palace’s cup triumph.

Once on the books at Arsenal in his early teens, Eze was released but demonstrated considerable resilience and determination to fight his way back into top-level football. Since joining Palace, he has consistently delivered strong performances and has now established himself as one of the most impressive players in the Premier League.

Eze’s Impact at Palace and Rise to the International Stage

This season has seen Eze elevate his game significantly. His form has not only driven Palace to FA Cup glory but has also secured them a place in the Europa League for the next campaign. His consistent displays have made him one of the most trusted performers in English football.

Now a full England international, Eze’s profile continues to grow. For a player with such talent and ambition, the prospect of joining one of the country’s top clubs is a logical next step. A return to Arsenal, where his footballing journey once began, would not be without merit.

Arsenal remain focused on winning trophies and building a squad capable of long-term success. A player of Eze’s calibre would certainly add creativity and composure to their midfield, offering something different in terms of attacking threat.

Charles Watts Highlights Eze’s Fit for Arsenal

As quoted by Caught Offside, Watts was particularly impressed with Eze’s performance in the FA Cup final and commented on his potential suitability for the Arsenal squad. He wrote, “I think he’s a wonderful player, someone who would be perfect for this Arsenal team.

“I don’t know if the club are seriously considering him as a target this summer. I’ve not been told that they are. But if they are not, then they really should be.

“You can see that he’s ready to take that next step in his career now. He’s going to move soon, even the most ardent Palace fan will know that is the case.”

Eze’s progression has been remarkable, and his ability to influence games at the highest level suggests he could make a seamless transition to a top Premier League side. His future remains a topic of interest as clubs look to strengthen ahead of the new season.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…