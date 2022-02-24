Journalist insists London club still wants Arsenal man

Eddie Nketiah could join West Ham when his Arsenal contract expires in the summer.
The Englishman is in the last few months of his current deal, and he has rejected offers of a new one from the club.
Several clubs have looked to sign him since he has been on the books of the Gunners, but he remained at the Emirates.
Now that his deal is running out, some of them would look to sign him on a free transfer.
The English journalist, Paul Brown has now revealed one club who will certainly look to add him to their squad.
He said via Give Me Sport: “West Ham, I think, still have an interest in him.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Considering his form in the Carabao Cup earlier in the season, Nketiah would have been a great squad member to have at the Emirates.
However, the England Under-21 record goal-scorer knows he deserves to be at a club where he would be a regular starter.
His departure means we would need to spend significantly in the next transfer window, and there are other top strikers we can add to the squad at the Emirates.
The money would determine the quality of the strikers we can sign, hopefully, Stan Kroenke will splash the cash.
“knows he deserves to be at a club where he would be a regular starter.”
Then perhaps he should aim lower and more realistically, like the championship. He really should have been on loan, for his best interest and the club’s.
When he couldn’t crack the starting lineup at Leeds during his loan, that was a sign. He needed to be playing regularly to build up his form and confidence.
I actually feel for the guy, IMHO he has been mismanaged over the last 2 years. He should have been somewhere starting at a smaller club rather than wasting his playing years on the Arsenal bench.
Unlikely he will be a starter in any of the big European leagues anytime soon, but hopefully he can get out of the spotlight at a smaller club and get himself back on track.