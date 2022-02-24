Journalist insists London club still wants Arsenal man

Eddie Nketiah could join West Ham when his Arsenal contract expires in the summer.

The Englishman is in the last few months of his current deal, and he has rejected offers of a new one from the club.

Several clubs have looked to sign him since he has been on the books of the Gunners, but he remained at the Emirates.

Now that his deal is running out, some of them would look to sign him on a free transfer.

The English journalist, Paul Brown has now revealed one club who will certainly look to add him to their squad.

He said via Give Me Sport: “West Ham, I think, still have an interest in him.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Considering his form in the Carabao Cup earlier in the season, Nketiah would have been a great squad member to have at the Emirates.

However, the England Under-21 record goal-scorer knows he deserves to be at a club where he would be a regular starter.

His departure means we would need to spend significantly in the next transfer window, and there are other top strikers we can add to the squad at the Emirates.

The money would determine the quality of the strikers we can sign, hopefully, Stan Kroenke will splash the cash.