Journalist insists no cause for alarm after first Arsenal bid for Declan Rice rejected

Reporter Dean Jones has urged Arsenal fans to remain calm and patient following the rejection of their initial bid for Declan Rice by West Ham.

Rice is reported to be Arsenal’s primary target for the summer transfer window as they prepare for the upcoming season. While other clubs, including Bayern Munich, have also expressed interest in the English midfielder, Rice is believed to favour a move to the Emirates.

Although Arsenal’s first offer was turned down, Jones emphasises that this does not necessarily signify a failed transfer.

Negotiations in the transfer market often involve multiple bids and counteroffers before an agreement is reached. It is common for clubs to reject initial offers as part of the negotiation process.

Therefore, fans should not be overly concerned at this stage and should remain patient as the transfer window progresses.

He tells Give Me Sport:

“It probably feels like a bit of a setback on the surface that a first bid has been rejected, but it’s pretty normal that this happens, especially in such a high-profile transfer.

“I’m sure Arsenal fans are panicking a little bit, but I’m told that a second bid is likely to follow pretty quickly. I think there’s still confidence that Declan Rice will become an Arsenal player.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice wants to join us, which is a major victory we have already scored in our bid to sign him.

We now have to work on our transfer plans to ensure we make the right bid when we return with a second offer.

