Journalist insists not winning the title does not mean Arsenal hasn’t made progress

According to Sky Sports journalist Nick Wright, Arsenal’s season should not be solely defined by their failure to win the Premier League, especially considering their impressive campaign.

Under Mikel Arteta’s guidance, the Gunners showcased their potential to surpass their initial goal of securing a top-four finish and ignited hopes among fans of ending their league title drought.

While Arsenal spent a significant amount of time at the top of the league table, ultimately, the more experienced Manchester City emerged as champions. Some critics argue that Arsenal “bottled it” in their pursuit of the title.

This perception seems to diminish the shine of their remarkable season, particularly when taking into account their failure to finish in the top four last year and their absence from the Champions League since 2017.

Nevertheless, Wright asserts that Arsenal’s season should be viewed in a positive light. He emphasizes that despite the disappointment of their title challenge collapsing after holding an eight-point lead and occupying the top spot for 248 days, the team has undoubtedly made significant progress throughout the season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Returning to the Champions League is a major win for us and shows we have made significant progress over the last few seasons.

We expect the club to build on this in the next campaign and perhaps win a trophy, even if the league eludes us again.