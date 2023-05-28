Journalist insists there is a chance Arsenal will make two blockbuster signings

Journalist Dean Jones has discussed Arsenal’s plans for the upcoming summer transfer window and acknowledged the potential signings of Moises Caicedo and Declan Rice.

Both midfielders are highly regarded in the league and would bring strong performances to the Emirates Stadium if they join the Gunners.

However, the expectation is that acquiring their services would come at a significant cost, presenting a challenge for Arsenal as they also need to strengthen other areas of their squad.

Nonetheless, Jones suggests that while it may be difficult to secure both transfers simultaneously, it is not impossible. He shares with Give Me Sport, “I’m not entirely convinced that they can bring in both Rice and Caicedo, but it’s not out of the realm of possibility. We will have to wait and see what other competition there is for Caicedo’s signature.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Caicedo and Rice have been superb for West Ham and Brighton and it is clear to see that they have the quality to thrive at a big club.

However, if we do not pay a lot of money, we will sign neither of them and we must learn from our experience with Mykhailo Mudryk who moved to Chelsea after we failed to quickly agree a fee with his former club.