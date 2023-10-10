Journalist insists Toney is perfect fit for Arsenal. Can they sign him in January?

Arsenal has received a recommendation that Ivan Toney would be an ideal addition to their squad ahead of the January transfer window, as Mikel Arteta’s team continues its quest for improvement.

While Arsenal boasts a roster with some of Europe’s top talents and continues to make new signings, there’s a recognised need for a prolific goal-scorer who can consistently deliver around 25-30 goals per season. Despite a strong team effort, the Gunners narrowly missed out on winning the league last season, emphasising the importance of having a lethal striker.

Toney is widely regarded as a striker who could thrive at Arsenal, and Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail suggests that he could be the perfect fit for the club.

He writes in his column:

“Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and Havertz — as a false nine — remain crucial to Arsenal’s set-up. But questions linger over whether Arsenal need someone who can score 25 to 30 goals a season.

“It is a deficiency Arteta and Arsenal’s recruitment team are taking very seriously. One name springs to mind: Ivan Toney. A striker Arsenal are coveting, big time.

“It is understood that Toney is coveting Arsenal, too. On the face of it, Toney is a perfect fit for Arsenal. The goals are a clear selling point, but Toney’s character and physicality tick a lot of boxes for Arteta.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Toney has proven over the last few seasons that he is a top player and we certainly need the attacker in our squad to do well.

But can we sign him in January? If we do, we have to offload at least one of our attackers in the next summer transfer window.

