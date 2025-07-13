Journalist names five Arsenal stars who could leave the club this summer

Arsenal have been actively reinforcing their squad during this transfer window, with the Gunners aiming to ensure they are fully prepared for the challenges of the upcoming season.

The club have shown strong support for Mikel Arteta, providing him with a substantial transfer budget. Andrea Berta is also playing a crucial role behind the scenes, overseeing recruitment and working to ensure that the team remains in top condition. Arsenal’s transfer activity is far from over, with several new additions expected in the coming weeks.

Arsenal Continue Pursuit of Viktor Gyokeres

Viktor Gyokeres remains one of the primary targets for Arsenal. The Swedish striker is expected to be a marquee signing for the Gunners, and efforts are ongoing to bring him to the Emirates Stadium. The club are reportedly in a strong position to secure his services, and his arrival would significantly bolster Arsenal’s attacking options. In addition to Gyokeres, the Gunners have several other transfer targets lined up as they aim to further strengthen the squad.

Several Departures Expected to Fund Further Transfers

In parallel with incoming signings, Arsenal are also planning to offload several players to create room in the squad and raise additional funds. According to Henry Winter, the club are preparing to push through deals for a number of departures in the coming weeks. The players who could potentially leave include Jakub Kiwior, Reiss Nelson, Leandro Trossard, Fabio Vieira and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

These potential exits are viewed as necessary to maintain squad balance. Allowing these players to depart would enable the manager to work more effectively with a focused group and allocate resources towards further reinforcements. While each of these players has contributed to the team in various ways, their departures are not expected to significantly weaken the core of the squad.

With new arrivals on the horizon and several outgoings likely, Arsenal are strategically shaping their squad to compete at the highest level in the new season.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…