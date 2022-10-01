Journalist poses the Arsenal question that has to be asked

TV Journalist Dan Walker has seen enough of this Arsenal team to now ask the question are Arsenal title contenders?

He posed the question after watching the Gunners end Tottenham’s unbeaten start to the season with a 3-1 win this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta’s side is the early pacesetters in the league, but there were doubts in some quarters before this game commenced.

This is because Spurs were unbeaten and United defeated the Gunners in their first game against a fellow top-six side.

Arsenal rose to the occasion and shocked their doubters with a commanding performance.

Walker admits this team is showing something they have lacked in the past and then asked that question.

He tweeted: “This Arsenal team are decent and definitely have something they’ve lacked in the past. Martinelli is a little maestro too. Are they title contenders?”

Just Arsenal Opinion

No doubt some will continue to underestimate Arsenal and make excuses for the wins we have racked up this season but the fact is, that after eight games, we are top.

How much longer do we have to remain top before we are taken more seriously?

The time has come for that question to be asked in a respectful and serious manner.