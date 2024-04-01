Journalist praises Arsenal and City midfielders for Keane Vieira like rivalry

One man who played well for Manchester City yesterday was Rodri, but few would be surprised by that.

The Spaniard is a powerhouse and has gone a year without experiencing defeat when he plays.

He serves as the driving force behind the City team, and they often struggle to secure victories in his absence. However, he encountered a tough opponent in the Arsenal side yesterday.

The Gunners shattered their transfer record to secure the signing of Declan Rice at the beginning of this season, after Manchester City’s failed attempt to hijack the move.

Rice has proven to be an outstanding acquisition, and his battle with Rodri yesterday was particularly intriguing.

They battled each other in the middle, and the Daily Mail’s Sami Mokbel says their battle brought “Echoes of Patrick Vieira and Roy Keane. Shades of Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard.”

He adds: “Each going about their business in an irrepressible manner befitting of the occasion, if not the anti-climactic result.

“Dishing out punishment, suffering their own blows – but somehow finding the fortitude to drive their team-mates forward.

“Rodri nicked the ball off Rice’s toes to initiate a City attack; only for the Arsenal midfielder to race back to atone like his life depended on it.

“Later, Rice burst through City’s lines with the energy and zest that has typified his season only to be faced with Rodri’s 6ft 3ins frame stopping him in his tracks.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice is in his first season at the Emirates, and it already feels like he has been on our books for a long time.

He is the definition of a superb signing, and we expect great things from him.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.