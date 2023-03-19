Journalist praises Arsenal for bouncing back after losing to Sporting Lisbon

Mirror Sport’s John Cross has praised Arsenal for how they responded to losing to Sporting Lisbon on Thursday with a win against Crystal Palace.

The Gunners have had a good season and wanted to win the league and the Europa League.

However, they crashed out of the European competition on penalties during the week and had to pick themselves up before the game against Palace.

If anyone expected them to struggle against the Eagles, they would have been disappointed because Mikel Arteta’s men dispatched their fellow Londoners confidently.

It impressed Cross, who tweeted:

“What an incredible response after Thursday night. Arsenal seem to get over hurdle. 4-1 is some result. Even the really angry bloke in front of the press box looks like he believes.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have shown all season that we have the required character to bounce back from defeat every time.

This is what champions are made of and we are showing that we are prepared to win the league.

Hopefully, we will continue to win as many games as possible, if not all our remaining games, because that is the surest way we can win the league.