Journalist praises Arsenal star after they beat Aston Villa

Arsenal fan and Give Me Sports Academy Manager, Alex Batt, has praised Gabriel Magalhaes after the Brazilian put in another stunning show for the Gunners against Aston Villa.

Since joining the club in 2020, Gabriel has continued to be an influential figure at the Emirates.

The former Lille man is now the club’s first-choice centre-back pairing alongside Ben White.

Both players have a solid understanding and that has helped Arsenal ascend to the top four in Premier League table.

A top-four finish is very close now and Batt believes Gabriel has been a rock in the Arsenal defence.

After he helped the club keep another clean sheet in their 1-0 win against Aston Villa this afternoon, Batt tweeted: “Gabriel is our best centre-back for a long, long, long, long time. Makes everything look easy. Dominates everyone. Absolute baller. Criminally underrated by non-Arsenal fans.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gabriel has hardly put a foot wrong in this campaign, and the Brazilian is set for big things.

If we finish this season in the Champions League places, he deserves a lot of credit for that.

He has made life easy for the players around him and a language barrier has not been a problem for him despite not being a native speaker.