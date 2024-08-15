Journalist predicts Arsenal’s alternative plans if Merino move fails

Journalist Dean Jones has speculated on Arsenal’s potential next move if they are unable to secure the signing of Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad.

The midfielder is a top target for the Gunners this transfer window, and negotiations are ongoing to bring him to the Emirates.

However, until the deal is finalised, there is still a possibility that Merino could stay in Spain or move elsewhere.

Arsenal needs to be cautious and work out an agreement with Real Sociedad quickly to avoid losing out on their preferred target.

While the club remains optimistic about signing Merino, Jones has predicted what Mikel Arteta’s side might do if the transfer falls through.

He told Ranks FC Podcast:

“The fact that Arsenal have a defensive signing in, and they are going to get a midfield signing in. I still do believe that it will be Merino, but if it isn’t him, they will go and sign somebody else, and possibly a forward.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need to quickly seal a move for Merino and end this saga because it has been going on for a long time.

He has given us his word, and we need to do our best to complete the move so he can prepare for the new season before it begins this weekend.

