Journalist predicts how many points Arsenal will have at end of the season

Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City are engaged in a fierce battle for the Premier League title in one of the closest races of all time.

Mikel Arteta’s team has displayed fantastic form this year and currently tops the league standings. However, their position is temporary, as Liverpool and Manchester City are set to face each other in the next few hours.

While the Gunners are having a commendable season, Liverpool and City are also performing exceptionally well. It appears that this season’s title race will extend to the final day, creating an exciting spectacle for neutrals. Arsenal fans are hopeful that their team can establish a clear lead over the other contenders soon.

Predicting the outcome of such a closely contested race is challenging, and Ian Ladyman of the Daily Mail has shared his thoughts on what the final league table might look like.

He said:

‘I have worked out which games each will win, which they won’t and how many points they’ll get.

‘So for my totals… In third place, I have Arsenal with 87 points. Valiant runners up once again to Manchester City’s threshing machine are Liverpool with 89 points. But champions, yet again, is Manchester City with 91 points.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have made so much progress that not winning the league might feel like failing, but we have to just keep winning, and it could be our year.